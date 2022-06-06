Two plead in fatal 2020 shooting

Two of the six suspects arrested in the 2020 shooting of 36-year-old Shanta Olsen have pleaded guilty, with the cases against the other four suspects pending, authorities said.

William Levise, 32, and Dakari Harris, 23, pleaded guilty late last month to conspiracy to commit a crime by false pretenses in the November 2020 shooting. Another suspect, Devon Jennings, is scheduled to be in Nevada County Superior Court Monday morning, prosecutors said.

According to Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer, Devise and Harris are expected to be sentenced July 29.

Of the six suspects, only one — Trey Richard, 24 — is facing a murder charge. He remained jailed Friday in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

The suspects are accused of traveling from Texas and Louisiana to California in what has been characterized as a marijuana deal gone bad. Olsen was shot and killed in downtown Grass Valley after she and her partner sought to chase down the people who had given them counterfeit funds, authorities have said.

Authorities said the suspects arrived to the deal with fake money in an attempt to foil the sellers. A car chase ensued and shots were fired, striking Olsen and leading to her death.

Assistant District Attorney Bob Burns said that motions to progress with the case were made last July, but illnesses and ill preparedness postponed the hearings.

“I was going to court,” Burns said, “and each time there was a sick lawyer and they were definitely not ready. We were not ready.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com