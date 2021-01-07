Two Penn Valley residents arrested on drug sales charges

Two Penn Valley residents remained in custody Thursday after a deputy found suspected heroin and methamphetamine in their car, authorities said.

Timothy Lee Grove, 43, and Shiloh Shear, 23, each were charged with possessing a controlled substance for sale and resisting arrest, and were being held on $37,500 bonds. Shear also was charged with driving without a valid license, jail records state.

A Nevada County sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol just after 3 p.m. Wednesday noticed a vehicle with expired registration tags behind Anything Green Hydroponics in the 17000 block of Penn Valley Drive, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg in an email.

The deputy made contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Grove and Shear. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located more than 40 grams of suspected meth and nearly 8 grams of suspected heroin, as well as several items indicative of drug sales, Trygg stated.

