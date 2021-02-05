UPDATE: Deceased woman ID’d after fatal shooting in Alta Sierra

Deputy Involved Shooting

Please take a moment to view this video message from Sheriff Moon regarding the deputy-involved shooting on Thursday.

-Video Transcript-

Good afternoon Nevada County, I am your Sheriff, Shannan Moon. As you may know, yesterday your Sheriff’s Office was involved in a deputy-involved shooting in Alta Sierra. This was a rapidly evolving incident that unfortunately led to the loss of this young lady’s life. Each and every day our staff are called on to respond to situations that can have unpredictable outcomes. We take that responsibility very seriously and when tragic events occur, they impact everyone including our staff and their families.

Immediately following the incident, I requested that the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office conduct the formal investigation into the incident. This is to ensure the investigation remains independent from the Sheriff’s Office. This investigation will include taking statements from multiple witnesses, reviewing any available video footage as well as an in-depth analysis of the forensic evidence at the scene. I ask that you have patience with the investigative process as the highly skilled detectives from the District Attorney’s Office with the assistance from the Grass Valley Police Department and Truckee Police Department work diligently to recreate the events of Thursday afternoon. We also will conduct a complete review of the deputy’s actions based on our policies and procedures.

In the coming weeks, my office will publicly release video and or audio that may help to describe the incident. While it will not change the outcome, it will provide the transparency that your Sheriff’s Office is committed to.

With respect to future updates regarding this case, all information updates will be issued by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office.

Based on standard policy, the two deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave. They are Deputy Caleb Toderean with four and a half years of service and Deputy Matthew Harrison with four years of service to Nevada County. We have received numerous questions as to the well-being of the deputies; I am thankful neither one of them were physically injured during this incident.

Finally, I would like to thank the many residents of Alta Sierra, including several that stopped to assist. I am aware of the significant inconvenience this created in your neighborhood and appreciate your patience and understanding.

Posted by Nevada County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 5, 2021