Two more weekends: Free storm-related green waste drop continues

An excavator piles up green waste while people drop it off Friday afternoon at the Rise Gold site off Brunswick and East Bennett roads, where Nevada County is offering free storm-related green waste disposal. This marks the second of three weekends and continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Sunday, as well as April 8 to 10.

Photo: Elias Funez

People use shovels, rakes, pitchforks, and brooms to transfer their green waste from pickup beds and trailers to the pile at 12625 Brunswick Road in Grass Valley. People are asked to use the entrance at Millsite and East Bennett roads.

Photo: Elias Funez

Though the line may look daunting, free green waste event patrons get through it within minutes and sometimes make multiple trips per day.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada County has contracted with the Fire Safe Council to offer free storm-related green waste disposal to county residents for three extended weekends this season.

The second of the three weekends started Friday and runs to Sunday.

The December storm created a mess for residents, and many are feeling overwhelmed by the clean-up process, a news release states. This disposal program is designed to help homeowners address the storm debris, like tree trunks and branches, on their properties in advance of fire season.

The community green waste drop-off events will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12625 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley, this weekend and April 8 to 10.

Now is the time to make a plan for the remainder of the winter to get properties cleared before warmer weather creates a heightened fire risk.

“Understanding what you need to clean up is the first step and the best way to get started,” said Paul Cummings, Office of Emergency Services program manager, in a release. “People make the mistake of thinking it can all be done effectively in one weekend. It is best done with some planning to help your time and money go the farthest.”

Today is forecast to be mostly sunny, with highs around 73.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with highs around 66. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 18 mph gusts possible.

Any rain isn’t expected until late Sunday.