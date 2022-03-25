Two more weekends: Free storm-related green waste drop continues
Nevada County has contracted with the Fire Safe Council to offer free storm-related green waste disposal to county residents for three extended weekends this season.
The second of the three weekends started Friday and runs to Sunday.
The December storm created a mess for residents, and many are feeling overwhelmed by the clean-up process, a news release states. This disposal program is designed to help homeowners address the storm debris, like tree trunks and branches, on their properties in advance of fire season.
The community green waste drop-off events will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12625 Brunswick Road, Grass Valley, this weekend and April 8 to 10.
Now is the time to make a plan for the remainder of the winter to get properties cleared before warmer weather creates a heightened fire risk.
“Understanding what you need to clean up is the first step and the best way to get started,” said Paul Cummings, Office of Emergency Services program manager, in a release. “People make the mistake of thinking it can all be done effectively in one weekend. It is best done with some planning to help your time and money go the farthest.”
Today is forecast to be mostly sunny, with highs around 73.
Sunday is expected to be partly sunny, with highs around 66. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 18 mph gusts possible.
Any rain isn’t expected until late Sunday.
