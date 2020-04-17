Two men face kidnapping charge in abduction of 14-year-old girl

Two men accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Idaho were arrested early Friday at the Donner Summit Rest Area, authorities said.

Carmelo Villanvueva-Galarza, 35, and Sergio Jesus Anaya-Alcantar, 18, both of Rupert, Idaho, face a felony count of kidnapping. The remained Friday in the Nevada County Jail on $100,000 in bond each, reports state.

The teen victim was reportedly OK, California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Mann said.

According to an Amber Alert, the teen was abducted around 8 a.m. Thursday from Rupert. Authorities believed they were traveling to Santa Rosa.

Officers in the Truckee area learned about the Amber Alert around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Around 10:20 p.m. officers spotted a vehicle at the westbound Donner Summit Rest Area that matched a description in the Amber Alert, a press release states.

Officers found Villanvueva-Galarza in the driver’s seat. His wife and three children were in the car with him, the release states.

“After further investigation, it was believed the victim and second suspect were on foot and hiding in the area,” authorities state. “A search of the area on foot was conducted and the victim and (Anaya-Alcantar) were located in the wooded area north of the rest area.”

