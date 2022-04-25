Two men accused of trying to rape woman
Two men remained in custody Monday after authorities say they tried to rape a woman.
Sergey Alexandrovich Stepanov, 49, of Rio Linda, and Tudor Stefanco, 42, of Rancho Cordova, both face felony charges of kidnapping to commit rape and false imprisonment. Jailed early Sunday, they remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail under $250,000 in bond, reports state.
Deputies responded early Sunday to reports of an assault in the 18000 block of Rollins View Drive. They spoke with a woman, who said two men tried to rape her outside a cabin, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg said.
The men had met the woman briefly at a community fire pit earlier that night, he added.
“Through the investigation, Stepanov and Stefanco were identified by the victim as the two suspects who held her against her will and attempted to sexually assault her,” Trygg said in an email.
Deputies arrested both men, who were booked into jail that day, Trygg said.
The woman declined medical attention, he added.
Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at 530-477-4249 or at ariquelmy@theunion.com
