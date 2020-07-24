Two men, 1 from Grass Valley, indicted on fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, other offenses

From a release:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment Thursday against Steven Lawrence Robinson, 34, of Granite Bay, and Nathaniel Opondo Hubbert, 39, of Grass Valley, charging them with a conspiracy to possess and distribute fentanyl and other narcotics offenses, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, between June 2 and June 24, Robinson and Hubbert conspired to distribute fentanyl. Additionally, Robinson is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Hubbert is also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to the criminal complaint, the defendants are connected to at least one overdose of a victim who had to be given medical treatment after using drugs purchased from Hubbert.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lincoln Police Department, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and the Roseville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Adrian T. Kinsella is prosecuting the case.

If convicted of the conspiracy count or the counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, or the count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, the defendants face a minimum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. The count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl carries a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office