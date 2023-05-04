Nevada Joint Union High School District sign

Two Nevada Joint Union High School District Schools, Ghidotti and Nevada Union High School’s, have received top accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges.

Two high schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) earned high marks and were granted accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Committee, according to Dan Frisella, superintendent of NJUHSD.

