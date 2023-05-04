Staff Writer
Two high schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) earned high marks and were granted accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Committee, according to Dan Frisella, superintendent of NJUHSD.
The WASC Committee visits a school site for several days, but preparation for the visit takes months of data collection, collaborative work between educators and a true examination of programs, schedules and school culture, according to Frisella.
The WASC Committee is made up of educators and administration from other schools around the state who visit a school site for several days.
“Ghidotti High School received a six year accreditation with no mid cycle visit,” Frisella said. “So, all they have to do is submit a self-study report at the three year mark. Which is truly the highest you can possibly get.”
The visits were very positive and involved students, community stakeholders, board members, teachers and administration.
“Nevada Union also got a six year accreditation with a mid cycle visit which means they come back for a two or three day visit at the two year mark,” Frisella said.
Frisella described the WASC process that, after months of preparations, comes to fruition during the visitation.
Each school goes through the self study process and they analyze their action plan from the prior WASC visitation. Teachers and administrators collect data on their progress.
Administrators hold focus meetings with parents and students and staff to look at the progress they have made between now and the prior visit.
“The Committee reviews that self study report and when they come to visit, they are essentially fact-checking and looking for evidence of everything that was reported in the self study,” Fresella said.
District officials hosted the groups on Sunday afternoon at each site.
“With board member participation and district office staff participation, they get a tour of each campus that the students take them on,” Frisella said.
The Committee stays at each campus for three days to observe teachers and students during instruction as well as the general functions of the school culture and safety measures.
“They stay for three days after that to poke around — walk in and out of classrooms,” Frisella said. “They pull student groups, they pull a parent group together to ask people questions and make sure that what we report in our self study is accurate.”
To ensure the Committee hears from a cross section of students, fliers are randomly handed out to students during passing periods that invite students to come answer questions about their impressions of the school, teachers, counselors and their courses while enjoying a free slice of pizza, according to Frisella.
Leadership students also meet with the Committee to share opinions about what projects they are currently working on and what improvements they would like to see in the near future.
When a school earns accreditation through a WASC Commission, the public can be assured of the quality and performance of that school, families and students can be assured that their school has been evaluated for quality and institutions of higher learning are assured of the quality of a school, according to the WASC Commission website.
“We had two very positive visits from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges,” Frisella said.
Examples of recommendations a WASC Committee may make before leaving a site include improving online communications with families and students about grades, assignments, concerns and attendance as well as school sponsored extracurricular events, according to the Nevada Union High School, Self-Study Report.
Improving instructional strategies and technology that support learning goals through district-wide professional development and Professional Learning Communities at each site, according to the Self-Study.