Chicken and Cat Soup

“Lessons Learned from My Cat” is the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul book, released today, and features a story from local Rough and Ready author Becki Robins.

 Courtesy

Local authors Gina du Bois and Becki Robins’ stories are published in the new book Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat, out on February 14.

Du Bois formerly of Santa Cruz, CA lives in Nevada City and has a background in Egyptology while Robins is a science writer based in Rough and Ready. 