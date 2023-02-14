Local authors Gina du Bois and Becki Robins’ stories are published in the new book Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Cat, out on February 14.
Du Bois formerly of Santa Cruz, CA lives in Nevada City and has a background in Egyptology while Robins is a science writer based in Rough and Ready.
"A Miracle of Hope" by du Bois is the title of her submission, while “Duct, Duct, Loose” is the title of Robins' story.
Lessons Learned from My Cat will have cat fans laughing, tearing up, and nodding their heads in recognition as they dive into these 101 touching, inspiring, and sometimes mind-boggling stories about all the ways in which cats enrich our lives, become part of our families, and make us better people.
Chicken Soup for the Soul is donating royalties from the book to American Humane, along with royalties from its other new book, Chicken Soup for the Soul: Lessons Learned from My Dog. This is the seventh pair of books about cats and dogs that Chicken Soup for the Soul has published with royalties earmarked for American Humane. This effort is part of the company’s widespread support for animal shelters and pet adoption, including the donation of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food and books to shelters across the country.
In keeping with Chicken Soup for the Soul’s support for pet adoption and shelters, the 101 stories chosen for the book from thousands of submissions are not only inspirational and fun, but also feature rescued cats, including black cats and senior cats, the categories of cats that are often left behind at shelters. It’s part of Chicken Soup for the Soul’s mission to make people think “shelter first” when they’re considering adding a new pet to their families.