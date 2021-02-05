Two injured, one missing in Grass Valley residential fire

Neighbors watch as a residence goes up in flames on Park View Drive in Grass Valley Friday evening.

Photo: Elias Funez

Two victims have been pulled out of a burning residence off Ridge Road in Grass Valley, but one remained missing early Friday night, authorities said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the house in the 10000 block of Park View Drive just after 5 p.m., but the structure was already fully involved with people possibly trapped inside, according to scanner traffic.

Firefighters put water into a window on a face of the multi structure incident on Parkview Drive in Grass Valley Friday evening.

Photo: Elias Funez

Two burn victims were located, an adult and a child, said Nevada County Consolidated Deputy Fire Chief Jerry Funk. Both victims were transported by helicopter to a regional burn center, Funk said.

Their conditions were not known as of press time.

According to Funk, the fire had been contained as of 6:15 p.m.

“There was some extension to a neighboring structure, but it was quickly contained,” he said.

One possible victim remained missing and a search was being conducted inside the structure, Funk said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.