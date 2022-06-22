Two injured in wreck involving overturned pickup

A pickup truck overturned late Tuesday in a Rough and Ready Highway wreck that sent two people to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 10:55 p.m., west of Ridge Road. The driver of the 2008 Nissan Titan — Jeanette Polino, 47, of Colfax — allowed the vehicle to leave the road, where it overturned and hit a tree, Officer Jason Bice said in a news release.

“Polino had not been wearing a seat belt, and she suffered major injuries, including a neck fracture and a broken pelvis and femur,” Bice said.

Passenger Gregory Gulizia, 46, of Grass Valley, was wearing a seat belt and had minor injuries, reports state.

Both were taken to a Roseville hospital, Bice said.

“Possibly felony DUI charges, due to the injury to the passenger,” Bice said in an email. “Depending on the severity of the injuries, the DA and/or the judge may reduce the charges to a misdemeanor. The driver is not currently in custody due to the severity of her own injuries.”

The wreck remains under investigation. Alcohol is a suspected factor, Bice said.

Alan Riquelmy is the editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com or 530-477-4249