Two groups endorse Patti Ingram Spencer for supervisor
Two community organizations have thrown their support behind the campaign of Patti Ingram Spencer for Nevada County District 3 supervisor, a news release states.
The Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association as well as the Nevada County Farm Bureau have endorsed Ingram Spencer, the release states.
“We know you will listen to our concerns about managing our AG resources,” states the Nevada County Farm Bureau in the release. “We believe you will support our agriculture communities by working hard to reduce fire fuels, protect farming, as well as property and water rights.”
“While every endorsement is so important to me, I’m especially pleased that these two groups — one in Ag and one in public safety — have endorsed my campaign,” Ingram Spencer said. “Our public safety is so very important to every member of our community and the Nevada County Deputy Sheriff’s Association represents those hard working professionals who protect us. Our community is reliant on agriculture both economically and also as it contributes to our quality of life.”
Source: Patti Ingram Spencer
