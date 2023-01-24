Paul Pearson, the owner of Pearson’s Small Engine Repair in Grass Valley, and his manager, Noah Bailey, recently worked through the red tape of the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) in order to qualify as a dealer of electric-powered equipment.
Ryan Mainguth, who owns Mainguth Property Improvement, Inc. along with his wife Leia, purchased electric-powered commercial equipment from Pearson and paid just $7,500 for $25,000 worth of goods.
“We are very excited. We are the first company to be able to offer electric landscaping equipment,” Mainguth said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom recently highlighted the importance of transitioning to zero-emission equipment and vehicles. Newsom called for “100% of off-road vehicles and equipment operations to be zero emission by 2035 where feasible,” according to the CORE implementation manual.
Pearson and his wife, Karen, have owned Pearson’s Small Engine Repair for 32 years, and they know the market for chainsaws, weed eaters, leaf blowers, lawn mowers, lawn tractors, generators, snow blowers, wood splitters, and chippers.
“Not a lot of dealers want to plow through the red tape up here because people have it in their minds that everything has to be gas tools. … It’s an older type of people up here. And they kind of are right. With the larger properties, you do need gas tools, but in yards like we do, up in Lake Wildwood, this is optimal. … Pearson’s had to do a lot of work on their end as the dealer,” Mainguth said.
Experts have said there are many advantages to using electric tools, with power and quality improving all the time.
“The residential customers appreciate it when you get to a job at 8 in the morning. You’re using a huge back pack blower that is incredibly loud,” Bailey said.
“The lawn mower sounds like a fan, and the weed eater, all you hear is the string, the whistle of the string,” Pearson added.
The new products have almost no maintenance, unlike gas-powered equipment that needs constant maintenance.
“The fuel in California is terrible. ... It will gum up your carburetor and destroy fuel lines,” Bailey said. “The battery back pack is lighter than the alternative and can be converted to different pieces of equipment with a converter.”
Turning equipment on or off is much easier than gas-powered equipment, as well.
“Some of those gas-powered engines are a little stubborn getting started up again,” Pearson said.
Landscapers can save time and frustration with the electric tools. What look like bright green beer coolers are portable battery chargers on wheels.
Easy to transport, the “coolers” hold six batteries at a time. The batteries last for two years and Pearson said he has an “800 number where people can turn the batteries in after two years.”
“I can testify that we are definitely using less gas, and not only less gas, less two-cycle gas. I could not imagine these batteries polluting more than what’s not coming out of those gas-powered emissions. It’s a game changer in a lot of ways” because employees don’t breathe the emissions, and noise is reduced, Pearson said.
“We love it,” Mainguth said. “That’s why we’re here today.”
Mainguth even purchased a contractor super lawn truck.
“It’s not like a typical truck and trailer. It looks more like a U-Haul, with a green waste dump that pulls out sideways and the potential to have solar panels on the roof to recharge batteries as the day goes on. That’s what we’re working towards,” Mainguth said.
CORE is a $125-million project intended to encourage California off-road equipment users to purchase zero-emission equipment. This streamlined voucher incentive project helps offset the higher cost of zero-emission technology with a point-of-sale discount. There is no scrappage requirement, and additional funding is available for charging and fueling infrastructure and for equipment deployed in disadvantaged communities, according to the CORE website.
CORE aims to help address the cost barrier for zero-emission off-road equipment by helping offset the incremental cost of purchasing and deploying such equipment.
“It’s a huge benefit to the end purchaser because it is up to $25,000 that each business can use. The state will pay 70% of it. Say the business pays the full cap of $25,000, the business pays the tax on the $25,000, but they only pay 30% of the retail price. The state pays 70%,” Bailey explained. “There’s still a lot of money left. All the funds are open to everyone now, with the micro business.”
To be considered for voucher eligibility, small businesses must offer landscape services and the business must be independently owned and operated with a principal
office located in California. Finally, the company must have 100 or fewer employees. To promote broad application of CORE funding, money has been set aside for microbusinesses as well, according to the California CORE website.
For more information go to californiacore.org.
When asked about the change, Pearson said, “I look forward to it, actually. Doing both … there are certain aspects that we know these are not going to be able to do. But that’s where the gas equipment comes in. … In suburbs like Roseville, where the plots of land are around an acre, I wouldn’t even sell the gas-powered ones. Up here (in Nevada County), you still need the gas-powered ones.”
“They are getting better,” he said regarding the technology.
“It’s like VCRs when they first came out,” Mainguth said. “The change is coming.”
