Paul Pearson, the owner of Pearson’s Small Engine Repair in Grass Valley, and his manager, Noah Bailey, recently worked through the red tape of the Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE) in order to qualify as a dealer of electric-powered equipment.

Ryan Mainguth, who owns Mainguth Property Improvement, Inc. along with his wife Leia, purchased electric-powered commercial equipment from Pearson and paid just $7,500 for $25,000 worth of goods.

