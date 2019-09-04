Two firefighters injured in Cool fire

The immediate threat of the Country Fire in El Dorado County is over, though firefighters continue to battle the 85-acre blaze, Cal Fire said.

Forward progress has been stopped on the fire that’s destroyed four buildings and led to two injuries, said Diana Swart, spokesperson with Cal Fire. Officials remained on the scene Wednesday afternoon, as only 30% of the fire has been contained.

“The immediate threat has passed,” Swart said. “Nothing’s going to be changing really quick.”

Most people evacuated on Tuesday, the day the fire erupted, have returned home. Evacuations remained in effect Wednesday for two roads, Swart said.

The spokesperson called the evacuations minimal, compared to Tuesday.

“It’s pretty rural, so it’s hard to know,” she said of the number of people still affected.

According to Swart, the fire has destroyed four structures — three outbuildings and a modular building. It’s led to two firefighter injuries, who were responding to the fire on an engine.

The firefighters were treated for minor injuries at the hospital before being released, she said.

