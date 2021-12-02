Two face charges in drug bust

The discovery this week of an ounce of suspected fentanyl put two Nevada County residents in jail, Grass Valley police said.

Taylor Muendel, 37, and Lindsay Morgan Gaydos, 32, face charges in connection with a search warrant executed Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Brighton Street, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Information received by police led to an investigation of Muendel’s home, and then to the search warrant. Officers found the suspected fentanyl — worth at least $700 — as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and about $1,000 in cash, the sergeant said.

They also found four people in the home, including Muendel and Gaydos. A third person was cited and released on misdemeanor drug charges, and a fourth person wasn’t cited, Bates said.

Muendel was charged with two counts of committing a felony while on bail, and one count each of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of pepper spray and possession of brass knuckles, Bates said.





Gaydos tried to dispose of evidence during her arrest, he added.

“She started hiding controlled substances, attempting to conceal that,” Bates said. “Also was throwing controlled substances and paraphernalia when officers were trying to get her out of the house — covertly, discreetly trying to discard evidence.”

Gaydos is charged with possession of a controlled substance for sale, sale of a controlled substance, committing a felony while on bail, maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and destroying/concealing evidence, jail records state.

Muendel and Gaydos remained jailed Thursday, reports state.

