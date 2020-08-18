Two face accusations they threatened someone’s life

Nevada County authorities said they made two unrelated arrests involving accusations that threats were made on someone’s life.

Emily Ann Shuffield, 35, of Grass Valley, is charged with four felonies: harming an elderly person, inflicting injury, causing great bodily injury during the commission of a felony and intimidating a witness or victim. Shuffield was free Tuesday on $50,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Christian Alexander Ponce, 26, of North San Juan, faces two felonies: threatening a crime with the intent to terrorize and obstruction of an officer. He remained jailed Tuesday under $10,000 in bond, reports state.

Deputies arrested Shuffield early Sunday after responding around 12:30 a.m. to reports of an ongoing verbal disturbance in the 12000 block of Wildlife Lane, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg.

“Upon arrival, deputies contacted the involved parties who had visible blood on their persons and the reporting party had several visible injuries,” Trygg said in an email. “Shuffield also made threats to kill the reporting party’s family.”

Deputies determined Shuffield was the primary aggressor, and she was arrested. The victim declined medical attention, Trygg said.

Ponce

Deputies responded around 10 a.m. Sunday to reports of a man making threats with a knife near Peterson’s Corner on Highway 49. Someone saw Ponce walking along the road and stopped, Trygg said.

“Ponce immediately became argumentative and made threats to kill the reporting party,” he added.

Deputies arrived, found Ponce and tried to arrest him. Ponce resisted, and was taken into custody, Trygg said.