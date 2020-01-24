Two die in Auburn plane crash: Rancho Cordova reserve police officer among dead

A Friday morning plane crash near the Auburn Municipal Airport left two people dead and one injured when the plane went down in a grove of oak trees near the intersection of Dry Creek Road and Black Oak Road around 10 a.m.

The victims were identified as 80-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Sr. of Meadow Vista, and 55-year old Anthony Lawrence Wright Jr. of Meadow Vista. Wright Jr. was a reserve officer and a full-time records officer with the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

“We received a 911 call from a passerby who had witnessed the plane going down,” Placer County Sheriff Public Information Officer Angela Musallam said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was flown to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A third passenger was listed as having minor injuries.

As of press deadline, it was unknown whether the plane was taking off or landing, or if the pilot had signaled any distress calls.

The single engine plane was described as a non-commercial aircraft.

Pieces of the plane that struck the oak tree grove could be seen partially suspended in the air behind a home.

A large area surrounding the wreckage was cordoned off to allow investigators and emergency service personnel to work.

No damage to residences or property was reported.

“It is extremely mangled,” Musallam said of the wreckage. “In fact there are several pieces of the aircraft that are just thrown around the scene.”

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.