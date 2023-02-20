Nevada County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Monday that two people died in a plane crash that occurred Sunday afternoon off of Dog Bar Road.
“There were two people on board and both were found deceased at the scene, a pilot and a passenger,” Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Leslie Williams said.
The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday with the plane wreck occurring in a field along the 20,000 block of Dog Bar Road.
Release of their identities is pending notification of next of kin according to Williams, who was unable to confirm which airport the craft had taken off from.
According to witnesses in the area, a similar plane had been seen flying low in the Grass Valley region earlier in the day Sunday.
Members of the National Transportation Safety Board were said to be on scene Monday conducting further investigations according to Williams.
