Two charged in South County burglary

A suspected burglary ended with only a broken lock after deputies spotted two people enter a cluster of businesses early Tuesday, Nevada County authorities said.

Brooks David Prudhomme-Blodgett, 34, of Grass Valley, and Carey Marie Gonzalez, 36, of Rough and Ready, each face charges of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, loitering or prowling, and possession of burglary tools. Prudhomme-Blodgett also faces a charge of possession of narcotics, jail reports and sheriff’s Lt. Jason Perry said.

Authorities arrested both after a deputy saw a vehicle pull onto Streeter Road around 2:40 a.m. and park, Perry said.

Two people exited the vehicle, and disappeared into the nearby commercial complex. A second deputy then arrived, and they checked the area, finding nothing, he added.

A sergeant then arrived and told the deputies the suspects had been spotted near the parked vehicle, leading to another area check. This second check led deputies to the suspects, identified as Prudhomme-Blodgett and Gonzalez, Perry said.

“After detaining them, the deputies were able to locate a lock that had been apparently cut,” he added.

Deputies also found bolt cutters nearby, and a search of Prudhomme-Blodgett revealed suspected drugs, the lieutenant said.

“It’s just good police work,” Perry said. “They caught them before it happened, or in the midst of it.”

