Two car fires cause closures on I-80 near Colfax
UPDATE: 11:26 A.M.:
Truck fire on I-80 westbound east of SR-174 in Colfax. Westbound traffic being diverted onto Rollins Lake Road. pic.twitter.com/ymWVmFpywP
— CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) October 5, 2020
ORIGINALLY POSTED:
Two different car fires caused closures on westbound Interstate 80 Monday morning.
The first, reported at 10:15 a.m., was near the Highway 174 off-ramp. A big rig’s trailer was fully involved, and the fire extended into the vegetation. The vegetation portion of the fire was extinguished around 10:40 a.m.
#TrafficAlert Placer County – State Route 174 is closed at Auburn Street in Colfax due to a big rig fire. No ETO. pic.twitter.com/vLFLawZv9T
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 5, 2020
At 10:45 a.m., another car fire was reported in the area of Secret Town, also on westbound I-80. The fire was reportedly extinguished around 10:56 a.m.
