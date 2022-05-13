Two candidates eye county assessor position

Rolf Kleinhans



Since 2011, Sue Horne has led the Nevada County Assessor’s Office.

With Horne opting against seeking reelection, voters will decide between two candidates for the next county assessor.

The Nevada County Assessor’s Office locates taxable property, identifies ownership, and establishes value for the tax assessment rolls with the goal of ensuring taxpayers receive timely and accurate property assessments.

The Nevada County Assessor serves a four-year term.

The election is June 7.

BUSHORE

Gerald Bushore serves as chairman of the Nevada County Property Tax-Assessment Appeals Board.

Appointed by the Board of Supervisors, Bushore is a 12-year member and 10-year chair of the Assessment Appeals Board, which adjudicates differences in value opinions between the Assessor’s Office and the property owner.

“I am the most qualified candidate for the Nevada County assessor, and the voter will be the ultimate victor,” said Bushore. “I have shown proven knowledge of the property tax laws and Nevada County assessed property values. I practice fairness and compassion when ruling as between the Assessor’s Office and the taxed property owner.”

Bushore said he brings more than four decades’ experience in property tax consultation, including work on legally entitled church, religious, and welfare tax exemptions. He heads Bushore Church Real Estate.

His business career includes state licensing as a certified general appraiser, separate state licenses as a real estate broker and funeral director, a member Realtor, and a private land developer.

KLEINHANS

Rolf Kleinhans is the chief fiscal and administration officer for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

He has roughly 35 years of valuation and operations’ experience, and received Horne’s endorsement.

For more than 10 years, Kleinhans has worked for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office as the chief fiscal and administrative officer and the chief deputy public administrator. He also currently serves as president of the California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians, and Public Conservators, and also serves as treasurer and secretary of the Management Employee Association of Nevada County.

In past years, Kleinhans has served as president of the Nevada County Association of Realtors, as an executive board member of the Economic Resource Council, and chairperson of both the Sewage Disposal Advisory Group and Nevada County User Fee Committee.

“I’ve been deeply entrenched in the real estate business for many years,” said Kleinhans. “I like to value things and I like to make sure they’re done fairly, accurately, and quickly. I think this is a great opportunity and a terrific match to my experience and skillsets.”

Kleinhans said the county needs an assessor with “real world private sector experience.”

My goal is to run the day-to-day operations like a business including the philosophy of treating the taxpayer as a valued customer,“ he added. ”This will include an open and transparent process to value your property fairly, and getting it done right the first time.“

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union

MEET THE CANDIDATES Name: Gerald Bushore Age: Decline to state Occupation: Assessment appeals chairman Hometown: Nevada City Website: N/A Name: Rolf Kleinhans Age: 65 Occupation: Chief fiscal and administrative officer, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Hometown: Grass Valley Website: http://www.rolf4assessor.com