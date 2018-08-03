Two bears found in truck rummaging for food in Tahoe Donner

Reports to local law enforcement came in Thursday afternoon of two bears stuck in a vehicle in Tahoe Donner, according to a Truckee Police Department press release.

A Community Services Officer responded to the scene to find a momma and young cub in the back of a pickup truck sifting through some garbage. The bears had also broken a window in the vehicle’s camper shell.

The officer attempted to scare the animals with an air horn, causing them to exit the vehicle safely and head back int the woods, the release states.

Truckee Police reminded residents in a Facebook post to “Please remember to not leave any trash or food in your vehicle. Even a single stick of gum in your center console can smell like a tasty snack for a bear. Be #BearAware at all times and please, DO NOT FEED OUR BEARS.”