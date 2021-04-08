Two Bear River High School students test positive for COVID-19

From a release:

Bear River Families,

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This email is to inform you of two Bear River High School students who have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Cohort A; last on campus 4/6.

Cohort A; last on campus 4/6.

Public Health has been notified and the students have been taking further steps in accordance with guidance from NC Public Health and our district COVID-19 protocols and procedures. The individuals and their households have been placed in isolation and they are working with their health care providers to take additional steps, including notifying any close contacts.

All students and staff identified as having close contact exposure to these students have been notified and have been placed in isolation for 10 days, per protocol. Furthermore, areas on campus where these students had contact have been cleaned and sanitized.

We will update you with additional pertinent information as appropriate. Please continue to monitor your student for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms on the NJUHSD Symptom Checklist. Please notify the school nurse if your student has symptoms.

If you have questions or concerns related to our COVID safety policies and protocols, please contact the school nurse or your health care provider.

If you have questions or concerns surrounding these students please contact myself, the school nurse, or your school’s administration.

Thank you,

Dan Frisella, Assistant Superintendent, Nevada Joint Union High School District