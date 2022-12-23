Two arrested for child pornography charges in Grass Valley

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, detectives with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) and Sacramento Valley High-Tech Task Force executed search warrants for two separate, unrelated internet crimes against children investigations. Earlier in 2022, NCSO received two separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children regarding suspected child pornography being exploited online.

Tristan Jones, 39 years old from Yuba City, Ca, was identified as the suspect in one of the cyber tips. At the time of the cyber tip creation, Jones was residing in Nevada County. Through the execution of several search warrants, detectives learned that Jones was distributing child pornography online Jones was also sending money to individuals in another country to produce new child pornography. Upon execution of a search warrant at his residence, electronics were collected and forensically processed. As a result, additional child pornography was located on his electronic devices. Jones was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for felony 311.11 PC – possession of child pornography, felony 311.2 PC – distribution of child pornography, and felony 311.4 (c) PC – manufacturing child pornography.

Neil Lawrence, 33 years old from Grass Valley, Ca, was identified as the suspect in the second cyber tip. During the investigation, it was that learned child pornography was uploaded to an online account belonging to Lawrence. Lawrence was previously convicted of child pornography possession stemming from a 2020 Cyber Tip and is currently required to register with NCSO pursuant to 290PC (sexual registrant). Upon execution of search warrants related to this investigation, it was verified that Lawrence was not in compliance with his 290PC registration requirements. Ultimately detectives located Lawrence and he was arrested and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for felony 311.11 PC – possession of child pornography and felony 290.010 PC – failure to update registration.

Due to a collaborative partnership between the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Sacramento Valley High-Tech Task Force, and the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children we continue to combat the exploitation of children online.

These investigations are ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have information relating to these cases is encouraged to contact the NCSO Major Crimes Unit, Detective Josie Strachan at (530) 265-1594.