Twisted tales: KVMR to share Halloween frights

KVMR Community Radio will usher in All Hallow’s Eve with an evening of Twisted Tales, part of its Homegrown Storytellers series, with an evening of community storytelling all performed by skilled narrators.

“It’s something I have wanted to do for a while here,” said KVMR General Manager Ali Lightfoot. “Storytelling is the oldest form of entertainment, and I have been involved in different story events with other stations and it was one of the best things we did.”

KVMR is partnering with Sierra Storytelling Festival in an effort to bring this seasonal production to life. The community is invited to be the audience on October 26 for the recording of the tales, which will air on 89.5 on Halloween evening.

“All of these stories are supposed to be 100 percent true,” said Lightfoot. “That’s why they end up being confessional; a lot of the moments in our life that stand out, there are moments of vulnerability or confusion, and Twisted Tales is the theme—ghosts, paranormal, mysterious occurrences. There are some really great ghost stories.

“It can be very confessional and almost always hilarious. And on top of it, it makes great radio.”

Though the selection for the evening’s storytellers has been selected Lightfoot encourages those interested in attending not only to provide an audience (“Stories are a lot better when you have someone to tell them to”) but to see if they might have what it takes to take part in a future production.

“The Storytelling Festival is bringing some storytellers to rehearsal; we have them try it out on us. We give feedback. There are lots of connections in the community so it helps us get the word out. We’ll see where it goes.

“I know this community in part spins a good yarn. We definitely have some good storytellers and listeners in this community.”

KVMR’s Twisted Tales will be performed live October 26 at Communal Café on Broad Street in Nevada City. Attendance is open to the community with a $10 suggested donation. Each story will run for approximately five to 10 minutes.

Attendees are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:00 p.m recording. The show will air live on KVMR on Halloween, October 31.

