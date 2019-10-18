Twin Ridges school district welcomes new superintendent, principal

A familiar face has returned to work in Nevada County schools.

Melissa Madigan — the former Ghidotti Early College High School principal and director of educational and student services at the Nevada Joint Union High School District — has taken a new position.

Madigan is taking over for James Berardi as the new superintendent and principal at the Twin Ridges Elementary School District. Berardi served the district for almost a decade before leaving to become the superintendent of the Sierra-Plumas Joint Unified School District and Sierra County Office of Education on Sept. 16.

Madigan took over on Oct. 9 — a difficult time as there was no power due to the PG&E shutoffs.

Despite this quandary, she said she’s excited to work at Twin Ridges after maintaining a part-time superintendent job in Trinity County.

“It’s great to be back working in Nevada County,” she said.

Madigan retired from her Nevada Joint Union High School District job years ago to travel with her daughter who is part of Team USA as a Nordic skier. They travelled with the team around Estonia, Slovenia and other European countries, said Madigan.

Returning to Nevada County, Madigan hopes to do more to connect students and parents to the wider community. She pointed to a future Halloween project, where local businesses, fire department officers and Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon will visit the campus to interact with students.

“I’m really looking forward to having this be a community-based school,” said Madigan.

The dual superintendent-principal has a three-year contract with the district.

