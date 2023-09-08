new pastor at Twin Cities Church

Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley welcomes a new pastor in Eric Wayman, a 45-year-old pastor from Orange County, CA.

 Courtesy Photo

This Sunday, Twin Cities Church will do something it has never done before: it will welcome a new lead pastor. After 32 years of leadership at Twin Cities, Founding Pastor Ron Thompson will hand off the reins to a new pastor.

The search for a new lead pastor began back in November, when Ron recognized that his battle with cancer had sapped his energy. Though his treatments were successful and today he is cancer free, Ron wanted to make sure that the church was entrusted to someone who had the energy to lead Twin Cities into the future. The church partnered with a well-respected search firm, Chemistry Staffing, to begin a nationwide search for their next lead pastor.