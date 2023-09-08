This Sunday, Twin Cities Church will do something it has never done before: it will welcome a new lead pastor. After 32 years of leadership at Twin Cities, Founding Pastor Ron Thompson will hand off the reins to a new pastor.
The search for a new lead pastor began back in November, when Ron recognized that his battle with cancer had sapped his energy. Though his treatments were successful and today he is cancer free, Ron wanted to make sure that the church was entrusted to someone who had the energy to lead Twin Cities into the future. The church partnered with a well-respected search firm, Chemistry Staffing, to begin a nationwide search for their next lead pastor.
“When we began our search, our top priority was to find a person who holds the same values we do, speaks the same language we do, and loves people the way we seek to love them,” said Pastor Ron. “We wanted a pastor who sees himself as a shepherd who follows God and leads His people to fulfill His eternal purposes with love and grace.”
Their search led them to Eric Wayman, a 45-year-old pastor from Orange County, CA. A native of Southern California, Eric has pastored for nearly two decades in his hometown of Costa Mesa, first as a Life Groups and Teaching Pastor at Rock Harbor Church and most recently as the Lead Pastor of Lighthouse Community Church. Eric has a Master’s in Theological Studies from Vanguard University and is the author of Reclaiming Your Identity: Embrace Who God Created You to Be. His wife Cathy is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and together they have two sons, Ethan who is a freshman at Nevada Union HS and Grayson who is in 6th grade at Union Hill Elementary.
There were several factors that helped identify Eric as the right candidate to lead Twin Cities. First was his heart for people. Twin Cities has always sought to be a church where people from a wide range of backgrounds, generations and political perspectives could come together and worship Jesus together. Eric has a long track record of being a caring and consistent pastor to everybody, not just a select group of people. Furthermore, Eric is a strong communicator who can articulate Biblical truth in a fresh and compelling way.
“I’m not just trying to communicate interesting information,” Eric explains. “Information doesn’t lead to transformation and we’re not just looking to learn interesting facts. We want to be shaped by the truth contained in the Bible, so that we can better reflect the heart of God within our spheres of influence.”
Eric also has a passion for building relational equity between church communities. He founded a monthly Pastor’s Lunch in his hometown of Costa Mesa, and he has already begun reaching out to other pastors in Nevada County to establish relationships.
“It grieves me when churches compete against one another,” Eric explains. “We aren’t competitors, we’re co-laborers. When we remember that and work together, not only are we able to do far more good than we could do on our own, but God gets the glory.”
Pastor Ron will officially hand off the mantle of Lead Pastor to Eric this Sunday at both the 9 and 11 am services. It is sure to be a memorable and historic moment in Twin Cities’ history.
"We are so pleased to introduce Eric to our community," Pastor Ron said. "I heartily recommend him. He's fun, extroverted, sincere, humble, kind, and caring. He's passionate about helping people discover Jesus, embrace the calling to follow Him, grow as fully devoted followers, and share the hope of Jesus with the world."
To find out more about the pastoral transition or service times and locations, both in person and online, you can go to twincities.church.