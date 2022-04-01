Yuba-long Among the Wildflowers

The Buttermilk Bend Trail offers sweeping views of the South Fork Yuba River.



It’s spring in Nevada County, and that means glorious warm sunny days, lots of family friendly activities, and a beautiful mosaic of wildflowers! There are many ways to get up close and personal with the gorgeous flowers that pop up in a display of color every year, and all of them are a fantastic way to commune with nature, friends, and family in a healthy manner.

For wildflower viewing, nothing beats Buttermilk Bend Trail in South Yuba River State Park. Just a few short minutes from Lake Wildwood, Buttermilk Bend Trail is not only covered in wildflowers, but it is a flat, easy trail that leads to the river with plenty of picnicking spots to enjoy before heading back.

These walks are a great way to enjoy the scenic river canyon and the beautiful blooms that cover the slopes. Visit several times to experience the early, mid and late season flowers. Docents will provide guided wildflower walks every Saturday and Sunday through May 8. The walks and blooms are at the whim of Mother Nature. Rain may cancel. Walks start in the north parking lot at 10am. Join your volunteer wildflower docent and have a lovely hike!

The Buttermilk Bend trail goes out and back, for a total of about 2.5 miles on a mostly level path. Hikers should bring water, sunscreen, and good shoes. Weather ranges from rain to hot and sunny through the season; please dress appropriately.

The Wildwood Independent Editor