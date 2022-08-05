Your Evacuation Route Starts with Your Driveway

Be Fire Wise New LWA Logo



While we are out doing Defensible Space Advisory visits, our first priority is to make sure your driveway is a safe for evacuation. Lines of burning plants along your route are not a good start on your way to safety! There should be 15’ of vertical clearance and 10’ of horizontal clearance from the edges of your driveway. In areas near the clearance zone, choose fire wise plants and spread them out in pods. The fire wise demonstration garden by the clubhouse has some great choices.

Another important topic is the many private roads and easements that were created by Boise Cascade when Lake Wildwood was built. Many homes share long driveways or are located on private lanes or loops. In these cases, neighbors are responsible for maintaining a safe evacuation route for one another. Many of these shared driveways are lined with plants that were intended for privacy screening, but they are potential obstacles to safe evacuation. These hazards need to be modified by the residents living along these shared roads. Talk to your neighbors and work together to improve everyone’s chances of evacuating safely. We’re all in this together!