You Can Help Save a Life! AEDS Available At Lake Wildwood

Recently at the Lake Wildwood Tennis Complex, Mark Bailey, our Board President, had played nearly three sets of tennis and suddenly fell to the ground without a pulse or respiration. Luckily, tennis plyers nearby, Tami Morocco and Jack McGee, started CPR immediately, while Steve Eubanks called 911 and Bob Stewart, our Tennis Pro, obtained the AED and used it to restart Mark’s heart. CPR continued until the Paramedics arrived and took over.

Bob had been trained on the AED just one week prior, so it was fresh in this mind. There is a very happy ending to this story because of their fast action, Mark is doing very well and is glad to be alive.

You can get certified to do CPR and use the AED. However, there are online videos that can teach you the basics. CPR and the AED work together, so you need to know both procedures. Here is a link for hands only CPR: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_49wMpdews Mouth to mouth breathing is no longer recommended, which relieves many concerns.

The AED is meant for nonmedical personnel to use in just such an emergency. The AED offers automated verbal instructions to walk you through the process. Dr. Oz tells about how to save a life in this video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3U79yRLzJwQ AEDs are available in schools, airports, churches and many public buildings.

It is important that you call 911 before starting any treatment so that professional help is on the way. If there are two people available, one should call 911 and the other start CPR. Luckily, in Mark’s case there were several people available. Doing Chest compressions 100-120 times a minute is tiring, so having extra people nearby is very helpful. CPR must be continued until paramedics arrive. The AED machine will determine if shocks are advisable. You cannot use the AED wrong and you cannot hurt yourself or the victim using the AED.

Emergencies can happen at any time, so familiarize yourself with AED locations here at Lake Wildwood. We have a total of six Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on our campus. Look for them as you go about your daily business so you know where they are:

— The Oaks Clubhouse- Hallway near the kitchen door on the art wall.

— Community Center- second floor near the elevator

— Community Pool-in the office (We have pediatric pads for this AED)

— Public Works Building-Break Room

— Northgate Tennis complex- Pro’s Office

— Admin offices -Break Room

Some people may be afraid to use an AED because they’re worried something may go wrong and they might be sued. However, most states’ Good Samaritan laws and the Federal Cardiac Arrest Survival Act (Public Law 106-505) provide some protection for bystanders who respond to emergencies. You cannot hurt yourself using the AED.

Think fast and act fast, it may save the life of your family, friend or neighbor.