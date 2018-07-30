Yanko—Lake Wildwood’s Citizen of the Year

Each year a citizen of Lake Wildwood is honored for his or her outstanding volunteer contributions to the community. The Community Relations Committee (CRC) reaches out to all our committees, clubs, and community members to request nominations of residents who deserve to be honored for their valuable contributions to our community. From that group of nominees, CRC has the difficult task of selecting the Citizen of the Year.

This year nine deserving community members were nominated: Bill Yanko, Cap Wallington, Nan Spier, Ken Santistevan, Kathy McLendon, Daryl Maddox, Janis Bumgarner, Jerry & Beth Biagini, and Liz Alvarado.

Bill Yanko was chosen as the 2018 Citizen of the Year for his tireless work as the "science guy" on the Lake Committee for the last 12 years. Bill developed the effective, cost efficient, and digitized testing and monitoring system we have used for the last 10 years. Since the E-Coli problems in July 2017, he has been our in-house lake expert and de facto consultant, working with the County, State, and Federal regulators, as well as with the County's consultant, to help formulate the plan to further investigate our lake's watershed and to develop a plan to lift the swim advisory. The new and more intensive testing system he developed gives us lay people solid information we can access on the LWW Website and on our cell phones. That information enables us to make informed decisions on lake recreational usage. His ceaseless efforts have allowed LWW to move forward with the numerous government regulators. He has also been an officer of the MAC club for 15 years.

Professionally, Bill headed the LA County Sanitation District's microbiology lab for 30 years before he "retired" and joined the Lake Committee.