Wuz Up? Bocce!

CUT: Sitting, left to right: Elmer Fairbanks, Barbara Theobald, Gary Derivi. Standing: Tom Woollard

As part of its fun and friendly focus, the Lake Wildwood Bocce Club hosts a mixed monthly tournament on the second Saturday. “Not especially competitive,” yet “still somewhat enthusiastic,” the tournament is typically a single elimination event. Four-person teams play for the fun of it, with modest prizes for the winning team in the field.

There are sometimes four to eight teams in each tournament, depending on who signs up. The team members are different every month, being selected by the Club’s tournament director, which helps insure a fair, casual and enjoyable game experience.

In addition, some players usually bring along breakfast pastries (often homemade!), fresh fruits and tasty “bubbly” and juices to satisfy one’s hungry or thirsty appetite during/after the games. Sooooo delicious!

Congratulations to our Saturday, June 8, monthly Bocce Club tournament winners: Team ITALIA — Elmer Fairbanks, Barbara Theobald, Gary Derivi and Tom Woollard! Way to go, folks!

In the final game Team Italia bested the runner-up, Team Smokey, whose players were Scottie Black, Tony Holland, Tim Lawyer and Bill Mann.

For more info about the Lake Wildwood Bocce Club, contact Michelle Moore, Club president, at mmoore137.mm@gmail.com. New or experienced bocce players are always welcome!