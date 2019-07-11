Wuz Up? Bocce!

The Lake Wildwood Bocce Club hosted its June monthly social potluck on Thursday, June 25. Under pleasant sunny skies with a slight breeze for added comfort, attendees enjoyed a lazy afternoon watching or playing casual bocce games, having friendly conversations, snacking yummy homemade appetizers and enjoying a delicious grilled chicken dinner and their favorite BYOB beverage.

Several new bocce players also came out and were welcomed and tutored by Club members, who shared the simple rules and nuances of the game.

Conducted once monthly in between its weekly bocce game schedules, the Club’s potluck socials offer a friendly picnic-like mojo with the neighborly camaraderie that bocce players typically enjoy whenever they play.

Ongoing friendly pick-up games are offered several times a week. Newbies and experienced players of all ages are always welcome.

For Club info contact Michelle Moore, president, at (949) 363-3992 or via email, mmoore137.mm@gmail.com; or on the internet go to the Amenities section under Clubs on http://www.lwwa.org.