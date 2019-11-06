The Rotary Club of Penn Valley will be outside the Holiday Market in Penn Valley on Saturday, Nov. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., asking shoppers to donate their WOW points for the Rotary’s Holiday Food Basket Project.

WOW points are “loyalty” points that shoppers accumulate when shopping at Holiday Market.

The Rotary Club receives a $20.00 gift card for each 1,000 points donated. The Club uses the donated WOW points to purchase groceries at Holiday Market and assembles thirty Holiday Food Baskets for needy Penn Valley families.

The Food Baskets are distributed, through coordination with the Penn Valley schools, just before the school holiday break.

The Baskets include a variety of staples, as well as all the makings for a holiday dinner, including a five-pound bag of potatoes, gravy, cranberry and a turkey. Other items include apples, pasta, soup, bread, peanut butter, jelly, granola bars and so forth.

These food items provide meals for the needy families over the holiday break.

When you see the Rotary Club members, please donate Holiday WOW points to the Rotary Club of Penn Valley.

Just ask the cashier to donate your WOW points (Code 476) (increments of 1,000 points). Your donation will be used to purchase Holiday Food Baskets for needy Penn Valley families.

Thank you for your donation.