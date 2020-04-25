Co-presidents of the Lake Wildwood Women’s Club, Sandy Yanko and Donna Ainsworth, announced that the Women’s Club has donated funds to three local charities. Checks were sent out to the Nevada County Diaper Project ($400); Interfaith Food Ministry ($400) and the Nevada County Food Bank ($300). Due to COVID-19, the need in our community has become increasingly stronger and the Women’s Club Board of Directors felt that this was an important time to contribute to these worthwhile organizations.

The Nevada County Diaper Project, founded by Cathy Fagan in 2009, when she realized that many young families in our community didn’t have funds to purchase diapers. The NC Diaper Project started with a small distribution of 50 diapers per week and currently distributes between 4,500 to 6,000 diapers per month, all paid for with money and contributions made by private donors and organizations. Volunteers interested in helping with or donating can contact Karen Keegan, current NCDP Director at ncdiaperproject@gmail.com

The Food Bank of Nevada County began in 1986 as a small group of citizens who banded together to attempt to alleviate hunger in our community. While this organization normally accepts individual food donations, in light of the current situation with COVID-19, safety is their utmost concern and, until further notice, will not be accepting food donations. In lieu of food donations, they are encouraging our community to donate money so that they can build their emergency food inventory. For more information, go to their website http://www.foodbankofnc.org

Interfaith Food Ministry has provided supplemental food in Western Nevada County since 1987, serving 700,000+ seniors, families with children and single adults. They receive no government funds and rely totally on donations of money and food and the work of 450 volunteers. Contact http://www.interfaithfoodministry.org for more information.