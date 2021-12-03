Women’s Club Holiday Brunch
Today is the last day to purchase tickets, so don’t delay!
Once again, the Women’s Club Holiday Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, in the Community Center Lake Room.
What a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the Holiday Season.
Toast your friends and family with a mimosa and enjoy a delicious brunch catered by At Your Service.
Ticket price is $27 for members and spouses/partners; $30 for non-members. Contact Kathy Hendricks at (530) 432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com prior to mailing checks to LWW Women’s Club, c/o Kathy Hendricks, 18966 Jayhawk Drive, Penn Valley, CA 95946.
Don’t delay. You will not want to miss this wonderful Holiday celebration. Reservation deadline is TODAY, December 3.
Please remember that masks are required (with or without a vaccination) when entering the Community Center.
