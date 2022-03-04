Women’s Club Announces Upcoming Events

The LWW Women’s Club Board of Directors has been busy planning some exciting and worthwhile programs for 2022! Be sure to mark your calendar and plan to attend these fun events.

MEET & GREET

FRIDAY, MARCH 11 – LAKE ROOM AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s not too late to order tickets for our first gathering in the new year. Enjoy a continental breakfast, meet the 2022 Women’s Club Board members as they are installed into office, and hear a presentation by Kimberly Parker, Director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. There will be great raffle prizes. Each member who brings a guest will receive five free raffle tickets. All guests who join the club during the Meet & Greet will receive five free raffle tickets. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to the Nevada County Food Bank.

Admission is $12 per person. Contact Kathy Hendricks at 530-432-5191 or dkhendricks71@gmail.com before mailing checks to LWW Women’s Club, c/o Kathy Hendricks, 18966 Jayhawk Dr., Penn Valley, CA 95946.

ANNUAL FASHION SHOW FUNDRAISER

FRIDAY, MAY 6 – CEDAR ROOM – CLUBHOUSE





You won’t want to miss one of the most sought-after events in Lake Wildwood —the LWW Women’s Club Annual Fashion Show. This year we are excited to hold this event in the Spring. More details will follow.

HOLIDAY BRUNCH

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 4 – LAKE ROOM AT THE COMMUNITY CENTER

The Women’s Club invites spouses and guests to join members for this festive annual event.

If you are not already a member of the Women’s Club, this is the perfect time to join. For membership information, contact Barbara Ceresa, Membership Chair (530-432-9461) or e-mail bbceresa@yahoo.com . For additional details on the Women’s Club, access their website. Go to http://www.lwwa.org