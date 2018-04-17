Women’s Chorus sets June Concerts schedule

It's that time of the year again! We are now enjoying spring and the excitement of summer will be here very soon. Usher in warm weather and sunny fun by attending one of the three June concerts to be given by the Lake Wildwood Women's Chorus (LWWC). Get your tickets soon!

LWWC will entertain you on Saturday, June 2, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m.; and Friday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. All three of these concerts will be held in the Cedar Room at the Clubhouse, so don't head for the Community Center by mistake . . . some habits are hard to break! The reservation cost per person will be $10 in advance, $15 per person at the door, cash or checks, non refundable. Make checks payable to Lake Wildwood Women's Chorus (LWWC).

Reservations for these concerts will be done differently than in past years. Please mark the dates of Saturday, April 28, and Saturday, May 5, on your calendar. Tickets will be sold on those two days on the Clubhouse patio, 11–1 p.m. and 4–6 p.m. Get together with your family and friends and purchase your tickets on one of those days. See you on the patio!

You can also get tickets from any singer in the Women's Chorus. Contact one of your friends or family in the group. Give them information on how many people will attend and which concert date they prefer. Then, give them your check/cash and they will purchase tickets for you.

If you have questions, email lwwomenschorus@gmail.com and you will be contacted.

Vicki Goss, director, and Janet Rossman, accompanist, have been working diligently with the 40 singers since January. The entire chorus will entertain you as well as two smaller groups and the popular Chimers, who are led by Mary Scovel. Additional musicians back by popular demand will be Richard Altenbach, violinist; Shannon Devir, flute; Bob Thomas, percussion; and Bren Altenbach, soloist. Come on, buy those tickets. You know you want to be at one of these performances!

In addition to the music, make it a complete day and include a meal at the Clubhouse before or after the performances. No reservations are needed for breakfast (Saturday and Sunday) or lunch; dinner reservations (530) 432-1153.

We look forward to seeing you and serenading you to a joyous summer frame of mind! Once again, email with questions to: lwwomenschorus@gmail.com