Women’s Bridge Marathon Sign-ups Due Sept. 15

Welcome to all our Lake Wildwood women bridge players! It is once again time to sign up for the 2019–20 Lake Wildwood Women’s Bridge Marathon. All women residing in Lake Wildwood are eligible to play in this marathon so we invite you to get your partner and sign up. Newcomers are urged to join us!

Women will begin play on Oct. 1, 2019 and play until April 30, 2020. In that time you will play six or seven matches within Lake Wildwood. We use Chicago scoring and mix up our partnerships into several flights, enabling us to show off our bridge skills and make new friends.

The year will end with an award luncheon in May of 2020. It will be catered again by Katy “At Your Service.” We are fortunate to have Dar Hall and Ann Minnich to chair our luncheon and Mary Oparowski to tally our scores.

Co-chair is Claudia Garrison (432-0137). Cost to play is $18 per player. Please make check payable to Claudia Garrison and send to 19260 Lake Forest Drive. Sign-ups are due by Sept. 15.

If new, please provide your and your partner’s full name, address, email and phone number. If you played last year, you need to only send your names and a check. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Claudia Garrison at 432-0137.