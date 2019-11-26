Winter Art Flair Starts Today

The Artists of the Oaks have participated for years at the Lake Wildwood Annual Meeting through the “Art Flair.” The community has always enjoyed this unique event. Now, we are adding a “Winter Art Flair” to the mix. This is a time when we show off our art to the community. The Winter Art Flair comes to Lake Wildwood on Dec. 6.

The Winter Art Flair will be much the same as the summer event. It will be an art show and sale. We will set up in the Lake Room, using the same easels and tables that we use in the summer. There will be a variety of art, including paintings, photography, jewelry, ceramics, wood working and clothing accessories. Our members will be there to show off their works and answer questions. There will be wine and cheese from 4:00–7:00 p.m.

The new Community Center Art Exhibit will also be on display. It will make for great event!

Please join with us as we enjoy an evening of wine, cheese and art Friday, Dec. 6, from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m., in the Lake Room of the Community Center.