Wimbledon Coming to Lake Wildwood

By Pam Lehmann

Put this on your calendar! On Saturday, June 23, Wimbledon is coming to Lake Wildwood! All Tennis Club members are welcome to attend this fun annual event! Join your tennis friends for a fun morning of social tennis or come to brunch only!

The Tennis Club is serving pancakes, strawberries and cream, sausages and mimosas! We will have prizes for the top players! Tennis players please arrive by 7:45 a.m. to check in; tennis starts at 8 a.m. For those members coming for brunch only, it will follow tennis at approximately 11 a.m.

Please sign up by Thursday, June 21. Any late sign-ups or cancellations, please call Susan Browning at (415) 254-5156.

A free tennis clinic will be held on Friday, June 22, at 8 a.m. Russ, the Nevada Union High School tennis coach, will be again teaching this clinic for all our Tennis Club members. The lesson is one and a half hours long, with free play to follow from 9:30–10. Sign up soon for this popular event!

Our Summer Junior Tennis Program in Lake Wildwood will be held from June 25–-June 29, 9 a.m.–12pm this year. All kids 10+ and all levels are invited to sign up! It is $25 per session or $110 for all five sessions. Teaching pro Russ Woodward will be the instructor for the week and will be assisted by members of the Nevada Union High School tennis team, of which he is currently the head coach.

Here is what Coach Russ will be teaching you: "We will be learning the proper way to hit a forehand and backhand ground stroke, a forehand and backhand volley, the overhead and the serve. We will also learn how to play points, keep score and some basic strategy in singles and doubles play. Learning how to play tennis properly makes the game much easier and more enjoyable."

Applications can be picked up at the Main Gate Tennis Complex office or the Recreation Department office in the Community Center. Space is limited so get your application in soon to join in on this fun week of tennis with Coach Russ.