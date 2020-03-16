Wildwood’s ‘Hidden Gem’

There is a hidden gem in Lake Wildwood; a 1-mile walking trail on the northeast side of the lake. The trail is well sign-posted and begins at Lake Wildwood Drive, about 50 yards past Wildflower Drive. It crosses Meadow Creek several times, as well as Foxtail Drive, Silver Pine Drive and Pepperwood Drive, before ending at Huckleberry Drive. Parking is available at both ends of the trail, but if these areas are full, you can drop off your car or golf cart at nearby Meadow Park. There are trail maps on display in both parking areas as well as doggie waste bags. Dogs are allowed on the trail as long as they are on a leash. There is a useful botanical guide at the Lake Wildwood Drive trailhead, as well as corresponding numbered signs along the length of the trail itself. The guide gives information about the trees and plants encountered along the way. I recently walked the trail on a sunny, warm day and really enjoyed the ample shade and the quiet.

THERE IS A TRAIL CLEAN-UP DAY ON SATURDAY APRIL 18TH 8-12PM. If you are interested, please contact Linda Bailey (lindatbailey@gmail.com) to sign up. Volunteers will be organized into groups, so signing up is very important. Refreshments will be provided. Please come and discover our hidden gem!