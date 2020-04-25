Wildwood’s Golf Course ‘Best’ in Nevada County

Well a bit of good news has come down the line, and it’s probably something our new non-golfing walkers have known for weeks now.

Your Lake Wildwood Golf Course was voted best course in Nevada County, and this is a big county! That’s a very nice honor to be recognized that way.

I’ve known this fact for many years, and I’m glad that others have expressed their opinions in our favor too.Lake Wildwood is a very good place to work as my co-workers and I try our best to provide value to the community and its residents.

We remain essentially working onward through the epidemic.

The spring flush of grass growth has emerged and keeping up with the mowing and clippings has been a challenge. We’re also working on getting the bunkers in shape as the bermudagrass wants to take them over again.

There will come a day in the near future when we’ll get the green light to walk again with golfing sticks in hand and we want to be ready for you.

The lack of players has allowed the tees, greens, and fairways to be devoid of any divots. The grass is so pristine that it looks more like a sod farm. We’ll keep it that way until we meet again.

The irrigation contractor has made terrific headway during the closure. We’ll have the mainline completed from #10 green through #14 green very shortly. They are working on crossing the water on #12 bridge right now.

Also done recently was the passage through the cart staging/driving range area.This would have been a real struggle to get done while the Course is open and functional.

Another observation regarding the construction is the fact that whatever hole that they are working on, we’ll probably have to close to play.

First, we want progress to keep moving. The sooner they get done the better.The other aspect is the fact that the pipe and trenching is so strung out in one huge, extended section that the whole fairway is basically blocked off.

We need to establish a “new rule” that the construction will take priority at this time. These guys are constantly moving, and we golfers need to yield.

Have no expectation for them to be quiet or stand aside.

Do not get near the trenches or excavators! An accident of this proportion would ruin your whole day and require a lot of paperwork to be filled out. And everyone knows how much I hate paperwork.