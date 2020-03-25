Wildwood’s AARP Tax Aide Cancelled

Lake Wildwood Community Center for AARP Tax-Aide services has been cancelled.

The volunteers who provide the services, were notified last month,that all sites are being shut down.

The National Director for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provided the following directive to all sites.

“AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Sites Service Suspended Until Further NoticeAs coronavirus (COVID-19) developments change hour by hour, AARP Foundation is doing its part to flatten the curve of transmission.” A top priority for us is ensuring we are protecting those most at risk, including our volunteers and taxpayers. Therefore, we are suspending AARP Foundation Tax-Aide services as of March 16 until further notice.

Alternative Services: As of now, we are not engaging in alternate delivery of tax services (e.g., drop-off services).

Although we recognize the strong desire to employ other ways to serve taxpayers in our communities, we must operate and remain within program scope and program policy.

The Department of Treasury and IRS has extending the tax season deadline to July 15. We continue to be in touch with IRS about program services, and different or new approaches that we can implement.

We will keep you apprised of all changes regarding national program policy or IRS guidance perspective.

Additionally, Lake Wildwood has closed the Community Center. We encourage you to seek alternate methods to get your 2019 taxes prepared.

California has extended the deadline for filing to June.