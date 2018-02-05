Wildwood Women’s Club—Get involved

Have you had an opportunity to attend a Women's Club event? If not, please join us at the Oaks Club House, Cedar Room, on Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., to meet us and learn how dynamic and involved we are in Lake Wildwood and also local communities. Members are encouraged to bring friends and neighbors who have recently moved to Lake Wildwood and residents who have not had a previous opportunity to meet us. All are welcomed!

The Women's Club supports several benevolent organizations. Interfaith Food Ministries, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Women of Worth, Friendship Club, NC Food and Toy, NC Diaper Fund and LWA Employee Holiday Fund are just a few of the groups that we assist during the year.

We also love a good party! Our events include interesting guest speakers who talk about their experiences on a variety of topics, a summer barbecue, the always sold-out fashion show and the annual Holiday Champagne Brunch.

For those who may be interested in other Lake Wildwood clubs, the Sewing Club will be joining us and displaying quilts that members have made along with some vintage quilts. They will also provide information about their club for those who are interested in meeting other quilters.

There will be a continental breakfast of fruit and pastries available.

The cost for this event is only $10 for members and guests. Of course, what is a Women's Club event without a raffle? Five raffle tickets will be given to each member who brings a non-member and each non-member will receive five raffle tickets when they sign up to join the Women's Club. What a deal!

Tables will not be assigned for this event, as we would like for everyone to socialize and meet each other. You may make reservations by mailing a check for the number of guests in your party and their names to LWW Women's Club, P.O. Box 2043, Penn Valley, CA 95946. Deadline for reservations is Friday, Feb. 16. Reservations will be held at the hostess table the day of the event. All reservation checks will be deposited into the bank when received, and we regret that we can no longer accept payment at the hostess table the day of the event.

For event questions, please call Pat (432-8626) or Nikki (432-5587).

We are looking forward to meeting you at The Oaks Clubhouse's Cedar Room, on Friday, Feb. 23.