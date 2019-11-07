Wildwood Women’s Chorus Holiday Concerts!

Celebrate the upcoming holidays and treat your family and friends to one of the Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus (LWWC) holiday concerts!

Three concerts are planned for your convenience: Thurs Dec 5 at 7 pm; Fri Dec 6 at 7 pm; and Sun Dec 8 at 2 pm. Note there is no Saturday performance.

All performances will be in the Cedar Room in the Clubhouse. Doors open at 6:30 pm and 1:30 pm. Bar available in the Cedar Room on Friday and on Sunday the regular bar will be open.

For ease of getting reservations, performances will be ordered online at https://brownpapertickets.com/event 4424042.

Credit card is necessary! If you don’t have a credit card, call 1-800-838-3006. Tickets are general admission with open seating. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door (if available).

You can purchase tickets at the clubhouse: Tues 11/19 11:30-2 and Fri 11/22 4:30-6. Look for chorus members wearing red and white holiday headgear!

Vicki Goss, director, and Janet Rossman, accompanist, have been working with the chorus since September. Thanks to them, expect awesome performances! Three smaller groups from within the chorus will entertain you also: the popular Harmonics; the Chimers, arranged and directed by Mary Scovel; and the Ahhs directed by Bobbi Page. Several singers and instrumentalists outside the chorus will also join in the program. And, of course, the entire chorus of over 40 women will be the stars!

Questions? email lwwomenschorus@gmail.com

Please mark your calendars and get your tickets. The Lake Wildwood Women’s Chorus concerts will get you in the holiday spirit!