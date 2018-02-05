Wildwood to host Sheriff candidates forum

Save the date, April 5. Nevada County Sheriff Royal is retiring and there is a contested race for his successor.

The Lake Wildwood Community Relations Committee will be hosting a "Meet the Candidates for County Sheriff" forum on April 5, at 7 p.m., in the Oak Room at the Community Center.

This is a great opportunity to learn from the candidates how they will handle issues of foremost importance to our Association — e.g., the Sheriff's response time during public safety calls to 911 and their plans for improving emergency preparedness in case of a future evacuation. It is also of interest to learn how they will interface with our internal Security organization.

Nevada County will mail ballots on May 5 so this will give everyone ample time to make a thoughtful decision.

The Nevada County Sheriff is our chief law enforcement officer, so our votes will have an impact on the future of law enforcement for Lake Wildwood.

Please hold the date and let your friends and neighbors know of this important forum.