Wildwood Theatre Company Cancels Upcoming Fall Festival

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre has announced that it has cancelled its Fall Festival of three plays that had been scheduled to run from September 20th through October 1st.

According to Little Theatre board of directors President Steve Young, a variety of factors figured into the decision. “We’re disappointed, the cast and crew are disappointed, and we know our audience members are disappointed,” he said. “But we’ll be back with more productions of the highest quality we’re capable of—theatre art we can all be proud of.”

Profits from the festival were to go to the Penn Valley Fire Department to support local fire preparedness, prevention, and protection. Mr. Young vowed that the company will stage such a benefit in the future.