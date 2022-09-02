Wildwood Theater Company Fall Festival

Lake Wildwood Little Theatre has announced the line-up for its Fall Festival, three plays to be presented in three performances each from September 20 through October 1. Profits from the festival will go to the Penn Valley Fire Department to support local fire preparedness, prevention, and protection.

The lineup begins with the one-man show “The Trials of Clarence Darrow.” As writer and actor, long-time Little Theatre member Paul Hauck takes us into the great mind and ferocious heart of the legendary American lawyer. Highlighted by sharp comic miniatures of Darrow’s clients and adversaries, Paul’s powerful first-person portrait puts the audience in the place of jurors who thrilled to Darrow’s masterful courtroom oratory.

Rounding out the program are the debut productions of Wildwood Radio Theatre, a new series of staged readings. “Sylvia” shows what happens to the formula for a happy marriage when you divide HUSBAND+WIFE by MAN+DOG. This uproarious comedy by A.R. Gurney (“Love Letters”) gets to the heart of the matter as relationships collide and all the species involved, including one very sassy English-speaking canine, learn to communicate and accommodate in new ways.

Also presented reader’s theatre style, “Jake’s Women” is a close-to-the-bone comedy by the late great Neil Simon. Jake is a writer, a brother, a widower, a husband, a father, and a philanderer—in short, one very mixed-up man among “his” many women. As they pass in and out of his life, his writing, and his fantasies, he learns the hard way what he really wants—and just how much it’s worth.

“The idea of a festival with multiple productions is new for us,” says Little Theatre board president Steve Young. “Also new is our staging of shows as reader’s theatre. So we’ve chosen two plays that are custom-made for that style of presentation. One features a talking dog, and the other takes place sometimes inside and sometimes outside of the title character’s mind.”

“We’re calling it ‘radio theatre’ because it’s like taking the audience into the studio for an old-fashioned drama broadcast,” Steve adds. “We’ll have lights and music and sound effects, but the emphasis is on acting with the voice, and believe me, our actors are having a great time rising to the challenge.”

With open seating and flexible pricing, theatre-goers can choose the plays that appeal to them. Individual tickets are $20 for “The Trials of Clarence Darrow” and $10 each for “Sylvia” and “Jake’s Women”—or purchase a festival pass good for all three shows for just $30.

All shows will play in the Cedar Room at the Oaks Clubhouse. Curtain time is 7 p.m., except for a Sunday matinee of “Sylvia” at 2 p.m. Tickets will go on sale online September 1 at brownpapertickets.com (search on keywords Lake Wildwood), and will also be available at the door.