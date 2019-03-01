Wildwood SIRs Host Medal of Honor Recipient

Photo: Seated left to right: Carlis Gilbert, Major James Taylor, Bob Welti (Big Sir)

Standing from left to right, New Members: Sean Lusk, Ricky Utermoehlen, Dick Vandenberg, Joe Hohenrieter, Steve Moyer

By Bob Welti

Members of Sons In Retirement (SIR) Lake Wildwood Branch were privileged and honored by Guest Speaker, Medal of Honor Recipient, James Taylor on February 21st at the Community Center in Lake Wildwood.

"Vietnam is something I don't like to talk about. Everything that happened … it was a tough time," says Medal of Honor recipient retired Major James Taylor.

His life has changed a great deal since he received the Medal of Honor on Nov. 19, 1968, for providing lifesaving first aid to three of his armored crews under heavy enemy fire and killing an enemy machine gun crew that had his company pinned down near Que Son a year earlier.

The values of the medal are courage, sacrifice, patriotism, citizenship, integrity and commitment. Now it's my mission to promote these.

To encourage our countrymen, especially our youth, to understand the cost of freedom and to strive to live those values and become worthy citizens," from online sources.

